Pedestrian hit by car, killed on El Cajon street

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on an El Cajon roadway early Monday morning and later died from his injuries, police said.

The collision was reported at around 4:45 a.m. on N. Second Street, between Flamingo Avenue and El Rey Avenue, according to El Cajon Police.

Responding officers and paramedics arrived to find an unidentified man with major injuries; he was taken to the hospital for treatment but died after arrival.

Police said the 58-year-old driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with officers. Alcohol and/or drugs did not appear to be a factor with the driver, according to police.

“After a preliminary investigation, it appears the man was wearing dark clothing and standing in the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle was traveling northbound on N. Second St. and struck the man,” police stated.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call El Cajon Police at 619-579-3311.