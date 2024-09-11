Watch Now
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Old Town; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was arrested in connection with a collision in Old Town that left a pedestrian dead early Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officials said officers were dispatched to southbound Interstate 5 near Old Town Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. due to a body found in the middle of the roadway.

Officers believe the unidentified pedestrian was struck by a car and then died at the scene.

A short distance away, officers found a white Volkswagen vehicle with its windshield caved in.

The driver was questioned and then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The CHP is investigating the incident.

