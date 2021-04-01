Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Imperial Beach, authorities said Thursday.

The incident was reported about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday on Palm Avenue between 12th and Florida streets, said San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Allen.

A man, whose age was not immediately available, was crossing Palm Avenue near 12th Street when he was struck by a 2010 Dodge Challenger, Allen said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. The driver remained at the scene, but no details about the motorist were immediately available.

Intoxication was not a factor in the crash, Allen said.