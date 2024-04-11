Watch Now
Pedestrian hit by car in University Heights, suffers spinal and leg fractures

Posted at 7:08 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 10:08:42-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle on a street in University Heights, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.

At 10:42 p.m. Wednesday, a 41-year-old man was standing along the north shoulder of 1400 Washington St., said SDPD Officer David O'Brien. For undetermined reasons, the pedestrian entered the roadway, walked into the path of a 2014 Toyota Prius driven by a 27-year-old man, and was struck by the vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a hospital and treated for multiple spinal fractures, closed fractures to his left lower leg, and a laceration to his forehead, O'Brien said. His injuries were considered not to be life-threatening.

SDPD Traffic Division responded and was handling the investigation of the collision. It was determined alcohol was not a factor in the collision, O'Brien said.

