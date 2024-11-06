Pedestrian hit by car in El Cajon, dies from injuries at hospital

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on an El Cajon street Tuesday evening and later died from his injuries at the hospital, according to police.

El Cajon Police officials said the fatal collision was reported just after 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of South Magnolia Avenue.

Responding police officers arrived at the scene to find a 66-year-old man unconscious in the street. He was rushed to an area hospital but died after his arrival.

Police said, “The identity of the 66-year-old male is known, however his name is being withheld pending notification of family.”

According to police, the driver of the 2018 black Ford Fusion that hit the pedestrian remained at the scene and cooperated of officers.

“At this point in the investigation, alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the collision,” police stated.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call El Cajon Police at 619-579-3311.