Pedestrian hit by at least 2 vehicles, killed on I-5 in Nestor area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pedestrian was hit by at least two vehicles and killed on Interstate 5 in the Nestor area late Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol said the unidentified victim was on the southbound I-5 lanes near Palm Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. when they were struck by the vehicles.

According to authorities at the scene, the body was decapitated as a result of the collision.

The drivers involved in the incident remained at the scene and spoke to authorities.

One of the drivers was evaluated by paramedics, ABC 10News learned.