Pedestrian hit by at least 2 vehicles, killed on I-5 in Nestor area

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by at least two vehicles on I-5 near Palm Avenue late Tuesday night.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jul 17, 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pedestrian was hit by at least two vehicles and killed on Interstate 5 in the Nestor area late Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol said the unidentified victim was on the southbound I-5 lanes near Palm Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. when they were struck by the vehicles.

According to authorities at the scene, the body was decapitated as a result of the collision.

The drivers involved in the incident remained at the scene and spoke to authorities.

One of the drivers was evaluated by paramedics, ABC 10News learned.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
