Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV on SR-94 in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) - A vehicle fatally struck an unidentified pedestrian early Tuesday on state Route 94 near Chollas Lake Park, authorities reported.

The pedestrian, described only as male, was standing on the westbound side of the freeway east of College Avenue in Lemon Grove when the 2009 Toyota RAV4 hit him shortly before 1:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

He died at the scene, CHP public affairs Officer Jared Grieshaber said.

The impact left the driver of the SUV, a 48-year-old San Diego woman, with minor injuries, the spokesman said.

