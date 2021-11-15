Watch
Pedestrian dies crossing highway near City Heights

Posted at 12:00 PM, Nov 15, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man died Monday while trying to run through traffic across state Route 15 in City Heights.

The unidentified man was seen running from the center median across northbound freeway traffic south of University Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. Witnesses reported that the man was struck by a white Tesla, according to the CHP.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Tesla driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, according to CHP Officer Salvador Castro. The driver was not identified.

Two freeway lanes were closed for about an hour for the investigation.

