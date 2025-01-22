Pedestrian crossing street in Chula Vista hit by car, in stable condition

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A 42-year-old man remained in stable condition Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a street, the Chula Vista Police Department said.

At 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the intersection of Third Avenue and Palomar Street, according to a CVPD news release.

The 23-year-old driver of a silver 2012 Nissan Leaf was traveling south on Third Avenue when she hit a pedestrian who appeared to be crossing from east to west against a "don't walk" symbol, police said.

Officers and paramedics provided medical aid to the 42-year-old pedestrian, who suffered serious internal injuries and was taken to a local trauma center, CVPD said.

Police said the driver, a Chula Vista resident, cooperated with law enforcement. Authorities added that neither alcohol nor drug impairment is suspected as a factor in the collision.

The Chula Vista Police Traffic Bureau is investigating the collision. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or with additional to call 619-476-5302.

