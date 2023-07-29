'Peace at the Park' meets at Mount Hope neighborhood, reduces crime

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — These Peace at the Park events create space for new memories in areas that are normally overtaken by crime.

“For me, it’s healing," said Louis Vargas, a former gang member. "It makes me wake up every morning with a thrive and a strive to be able to make a difference.”

This cause hits close to home for Louis Vargas. Vargas is a former gang member who grew up in the Mount Hope neighborhood. For him, this park previously acted as a meeting point for violent interactions between him and other members.

“If you stay surrounded by the same people, you're going to stay in that mindset,” Vargas said.

He eventually started working with kids and realized he wanted to do more for his community.

“I love putting a smile on the youth and the families out here," Vargas said. "There’s nothing else that can repair, fix and mend the brokenness we have been through.”

Vargas joined dozens of volunteers to organize peace at the park in his neighborhood. It’s the seventh one since it started three years ago. The event brings more than 40 organizations together to offer resources to people nearby.

“There’s a big need because it’s a low-income area," said Mr. G, an organizer and founder of Big Animals SD. "And a lot of these people are shut-ins or disabled and don’t know where to go or where the resources are at.”

On Saturday, they gave out 600 free backpacks, school supplies, food, and clothing.

“Let’s come together and stop all this craziness going on and bring some love and fun back to the park,” Mr. G said.

San Diego police say this event has already brought down crime in these areas.