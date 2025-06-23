Pazzo's Pizza in Scripps Ranch burglarized

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A longtime Scripps Ranch pizza shop was broken into early Saturday morning, and the incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

Pazzo's Pizza, located at 10299 Scripps Trail, shared the surveillance footage with ABC 10News. It shows two suspects breaking into the business, grabbing anything they could find.

The family who owns Pazzo's says the burglars were only able to grab a few items, like an empty cash register, three tablets and rolls of recepit paper.

However, this isn't the first time it's happened to the popular pizza restaurant. Back in 2013 and 2015, they were broken into multiple times.

The owners released the following statement:

"This was a petty attack on our small business and the Scripps Ranch community as a whole. We have announced a $1,000 reward for information provided that leads to an arrest and conviction of the two men involved in this crime."

"We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support we have already received from our community and look forward to being able to serve our community and San Diego as a whole for many years to come!"

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.