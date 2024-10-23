Passengers on Frontier flight from San Diego to Vegas that caught fire sue airline

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)—Some passengers are suing Frontier Airlines after their flight from San Diego to Las Vegas caught fire upon landing earlier in October.

ABC 10News first showed you the video from the tarmac in Las Vegas on Oct. 6, the day after the incident.

The newly filed lawsuit claims the plane made a hard landing, causing its tires to explode and resulting in the fire.

Three plaintiffs are named in the suit, including one from San Diego. After the incident, ABC 10News anchor Aaron Dickens spoke with a passenger, who described what happened.

WATCH: Hear the Normal Heights woman describe the "horrible experience" that "was not handled right" in Dickens' report from Oct. 7 below.

San Diego woman recalls harrowing experience on Frontier flight that caught fire

The lawsuit also claims passengers "were stranded inside the smoke-filled aircraft for nearly an hour before being evacuated."

On the day of the incident, a spokesperson for the airline said everyone evacuated safely. The NTSB is investigating the incident.

You can see the lawsuit for yourself below: