Passenger on motorcycle suffers serious injuries in crash in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A female passenger on a motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries after the motorcyclist crashed while doing wheelies in a Mission Beach neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.

At 11:08 p.m. Thursday, a 21-year-old man was riding his Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle with a 20-year-old woman as his passenger in a parking lot at 700 Ventura Place, SDPD Officer J. Perales said. The motorcyclist was allegedly speeding and performing wheelies.

As the man exited the parking lot, his front wheel came down and he lost control of the motorcycle, the officer said.

The man sustained an abrasion to his leg. The female passenger, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained a skull fracture, a fracture to her elbow, and avulsions to her forehead, Perales said. An avulsion is similar to an abrasion but more severe.

The woman was taken to a hospital for her injuries, which were considered to be life-threatening.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and was handling the investigation.

