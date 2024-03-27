Watch Now
Passenger ejected, killed in Escondido rollover crash

Injured man taken to hospital after crash on San Pasqual Valley Road in Escondido (March 27, 2024)
Posted at 6:29 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 09:29:39-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A passenger was killed and a driver was rushed to the hospital following a rollover crash in the Escondido area.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 12:20 a.m. in the 18100 block of San Pasqual Valley Road, according to San Diego Police.

Police said a gray 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was heading eastbound when it “failed to maintain the curvature of the road, crossed over the double yellow painted lines, and went down a 50-foot embankment into a citrus orchard.”

A passenger in the truck, a 47-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle in the rollover. Police said he died at the scene.

The 25-year-old male driver was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of injuries considered non-life threatening.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

