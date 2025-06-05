Passenger dies, 3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A female passenger was killed and three people were injured in a vehicle that ran a red light and collided with another vehicle in Pacific Beach, authorities said Thursday.

The accident occurred around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday when a 21-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2013 Corvette was traveling southbound on 4500 Mission Bay Drive -- failed to stop for a red light -- and crashed into a 32-year-old female driver who attempted to make a northwest turn in a 2018 Jeep Cherokee on 2800 Grand Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police officials said the Corvette passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her name and age was not immediately available. The driver of the Corvette sustained fractures to his left leg, knee and ankle.

The driver of the Jeep had a complaint of pain, and her 36-year-old female passenger, sustained a fractured right leg and femur, police said.

Driving under the influence was suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the department.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.