'Partying with a purpose': 28th annual ShamROCK festival returns to Gaslamp on Saturday

The 28th annual ShamROCK music and beer festival returns to downtown San Diego on Saturday — offering all kinds of St. Patrick's day fun for a good cause.

Proceeds from the event go towards the Gaslamp Quarter's Historical Foundation.

Laurel McFarlane came up with the idea 28 years ago when she was just a 25-year-old intern and the Historical Foundation was running out of funding.

“I went to the board and pitched them the idea of us doing a block party on St. Patrick’s Day as a way to bring in revenue, and they said yes! And kind of it’s been all history from there," said McFarlane.

The festival has been helping the Historical Foundation ever since and bringing a boost to local businesses every March. It draws upwards of 30,000 attendees each year.

“It’s really a great cause and they’ve been so grateful…everyone’s partying with a purpose and they don’t even know it," said McFarlane, with a smile.

Tickets to Saturday's festivities are still available online. You can purchase and learn more here.

