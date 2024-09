SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Construction crews are replacing the bridge deck on eastbound Interstate 8 over El Cajon Boulevard this weekend.

Until 5 a.m. Monday, all lanes are temporarily closed just west of state Route 125 to state Route 67, according to Caltrans.

Motorists are advised to detour to northbound SR-125, to eastbound state Route 52, to southbound SR-67 to eastbound I-8.

All westbound I-8 lanes have remained open.

