Parolee jailed for alleged rampage at Great Clips salon in Santee

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A parolee was back behind bars for allegedly flying into a rage at a Santee hair salon last week and hurling merchandise at employees, leaving one injured.

August Marriott, 27, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the alleged rampage at Great Clips at 9665 Mission Gorge Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Marriott allegedly became irate when he arrived at the shop shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 and a staffer pointed out that he was late for his appointment.

During the episode -- which was captured on cell phone video and has been posted to various social media platforms -- Marriott purportedly vandalized the business, threatened employees and threw shampoo bottles at them, leaving one person with minor injuries, sheriff's Sgt. Stephen Chambers said.

Marriott left the salon prior to the arrival of deputies. Investigators subsequently identified him as the alleged perpetrator of the violent outburst "thanks to many tips from the public," the sergeant said.

He was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault, vandalism and violating terms of his parole. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

