Parents warned following reports that man exposed himself near Mira Mesa school

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Parents with students attending Hage Elementary in Mira Mesa were notified on Monday evening about a police investigation following reports “that an adult was acting inappropriately” in a parking lot adjacent to the school.

Willard B Hage Elementary is located next to ‘Klassic Kids’ – a childcare facility for Kindergarten through 5th grade students.

Parents with children enrolled in Klassic Kids after school programs told ABC 10News they were notified by faculty last week that a man had “exposed himself” inappropriately to two staff members in the parking lot outside.

Part of the original notice reads: "There were children outside playing but none of the children saw what was happening and were taken inside immediately."

According to the notice, a report was filed with police.

"It's just a shame that this happens,” said Jeff Tarlton, a father of two Hage elementary students.

Tarlton says he saw photos of the man, his truck and information about the incident circulating on social media.

"My wife pointed out to me on a Facebook neighbor page that there was a man that had come by in the afternoon when the kids were at play in the after school program...just exposing himself,” he said. "There were pictures of his Toyota Tundra with a big picture of a fish on the back.”

Tarlton says with his two children at Hage, he decided to stay close by on Monday in case the man decided to return.

"I thought I'd just sit in my truck and work for a bit today…just to keep an eye out,” he said.

The notice from Klassic Kids faculty added that safety of the children is their number one concern. They attached for parents a photo of the suspected man and his license plate. ABC 10News is not sharing the photos at this time as police have not confirmed the man is the person they are looking for.

You can read the full statement sent to Hage Elementary families on Monday evening below:

Dear Hage families:

We believe in communicating openly with our students, parents, and staff about matters that affect our campus. As such, I wanted to make sure you are aware of a situation that is currently under investigation.

School Police is investigating reports of an incident that occurred off campus and after school hours, at Westview Park and the adjacent parking lot. The person involved is not a school employee.

Klassic Kids staff contacted the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) after reports were made that an adult was acting inappropriately. None of our students witnessed the incident. I have been made aware that some groups have been sharing information on social media about this, and I appreciate the community concern. We will provide an update on this matter as soon as information is available.

The safety and security of our students is our top priority. We have increased staff awareness, use of walkie-talkies for increased ease of communication, and have pathways for direct contact to school police and SDPD.

The strength of our community lies within all of us. We encourage all Hage families to connect with our school. If you see something, say something.

Should you have any additional questions, please feel free to contact me.

Sincerely,

James Lee

