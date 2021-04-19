Parents call for San Marcos Unified, Oceanside Unified schools to fully reopen

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) -- A group of North County parents is gathering outside of the San Marcos Unified School District office Monday morning to call for the immediate reopening of schools for full-time, in-person learning.

A judge said San Marcos Unified, as well as the Oceanside Unified School District, had the discretion to design their own school reopening plans and timelines. Classroom capacity in both districts has been the argument against a full-time return.

Last week, a judge declined to force both districts to offer in-person instruction five days a week.

Rally organizers said they don’t believe San Marcos Unified and Oceanside Unified have plans in place to fully reopen schools.

The rally is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. outside of the San Marcos Unified offices on 255 Pico Ave.