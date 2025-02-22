Parents accused of murdering 16-month-old son plead not guilty

Jamar and Helena Branch both pleaded not guilty to the murder of their 16-month-old son, Benjamin Branch on Friday. The judge ordered the parents to have no communication with their other children, who are also listed as victims in the case.

“There have been numerous calls to CPS and to law enforcement concerned for the children's wellbeing,” said Deputy District Attorney Ramona McCarthy.

The prosecution has filed a criminal protective order against the parents, citing concerns that date back 15 years. Authorities say multiple neighbors had contacted Child Protective Services (CPS) and law enforcement over the years, expressing fears for the safety of the children.

“The defendants have been uncooperative with these agencies and have instructed their children to be uncooperative as well,” McCarthy added.

The couple faces eight charges, including murder and felony child abuse. They were arrested on Wednesday after a months-long investigation into their son's death.

Benjamin Branch passed away in November after his mother called 911, reporting that he wasn’t breathing. Despite efforts at the hospital, the child did not survive. Authorities determined that Benjamin was severely underweight, appeared malnourished, and may have been the victim of criminal neglect.

San Diego police, in coordination with child abuse and homicide units, conducted an intensive investigation before bringing charges against the parents.

“I will add that the San Diego Police Department's child abuse and homicide units worked endlessly these last few months and used as many resources as they could to bring justice to baby Benjamin and the other listed victims,” McCarthy stated.

The Branches are being held without bail. If convicted, they could face life in prison. They are due back in court in April.

