Parade of pelicans congregates at Children's Pool in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — When it comes to photos of pelicans, Jim Grant was the early bird who got the worm.

"I have never seen that many pelicans sitting on the sand or on the beach," said Grant.

Grant estimates there were over 1,000 birds at the Children’s Pool in La Jolla.

The rare sight left no room for seals, which usually hang out there.

"The lighting was perfect. The water was gorgeous. Everything was lined up perfectly to point my camera and take a photo," Grant added.

Jim Grant A large group of pelicans at Children's Pool in La Jolla.

In a short time, Grant’s photos have become popular online. Many of the people we spoke with came down, hoping to get a bird’s eye view.

The Scripps Institution of Oceanography says the pelicans are heading to Channel Islands National Park, near Santa Barbara. They likely stopped at the beach to rest and eat anchovies.

Experts say there are more than 70,000 brown pelicans that call California home. The birds are in La Jolla year round and always follow their food source.