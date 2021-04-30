Panga boat intercepted off coast of Point Loma, 21 detained

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Federal authorities detained 21 Mexican nationals after a panga boat was stopped off the coast of San Diego early Thursday morning.

At around 1:00 a.m. on April 29, U.S. Customs and Border Protection spotted a panga boat about eleven miles west of the Point Loma shoreline. Inside the vessel were 15 males and six females.

The boat occupants were determined to be undocumented migrants and were taken into Border Patrol custody.

Aaron Heitke, Chief Patrol Agent of the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector, said, “As a constant reminder to the public, if you see something out of the ordinary near the coast, don’t hesitate to call authorities. These vessels are dangerously overloaded and unsafe in the ever-changing ocean conditions. Smugglers exploit migrants and put lives in significant danger for their own profit.”

The two suspected smugglers on the boat will face federal charges, CBP said.

SDC Border Patrol documented a record 309 maritime smuggling events during fiscal year 2020. This fiscal year to date, SDC has recorded 157 maritime smuggling events.