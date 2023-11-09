Palestinian supporters protest outside of Northrop Grumman offices in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Palestinian Youth Movement and other local organizations gathered outside of Northrop Grumman's Kearny Mesa office Thursday to protest the company’s role in supplying weapons and missile systems to Israel.

Northrop Grumman is not the only defense contractor in San Diego County, and organizers said there wasn’t a specific reason as to why the company’s office was chosen for Thursday’s protest.

During one portion of the morning, the large crowd blocked the street as they marched around the building.

Protesters proclaimed Thursday as “National Shut it Down Day.” They called on activists and supporters nationwide to protest the companies they said are actively supplying weapons to the Middle East.

“It’s disgusting,” one of the organizers from the Palestinian Youth Movement told ABC 10News. “We need a ceasefire completely. We need to stop bombing Gaza. We need our United States government to stop sending tax dollars in order to fund this. We need companies like this to stop sending bombs and missiles to bomb children. Over 10,000 people have already been murdered in this ongoing war.”

On multiple marquee signs outside of the Kearny Mesa office building, handprints were found smeared in red paint. Some even had the words “murders.”

Organizers said the markings on the signage weren’t approved by them, but they do understand the passion many have for Thursday’s call to action.

ABC 10News reached out to Northrop Grumman, but the company did not respond as of the publication of this story.