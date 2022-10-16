Painting the town brown and gold to celebrate the Padres

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s a feeling like no other across Friar Nation as the Padres advance to the National League Championship Series where they will take on the Phillies.

The excitement is literally painting the town brown and gold— with new artwork popping up all around.

"What does it say? What does it say? It’s our time," said Erin Preston-Wager, as she walked up to see the mural for the first time.

Fans are using the artwork to celebrate the hometown team.

"I’ve waited my whole life for this. It’s cool because these are the old colors and now here we are bringing it back to San Diego. It’s unreal. It’s absolutely unreal," said Wager.

Behind some of the Padres' artwork bringing the community together for a quick flick are Ground Floor Muralists Signe Ditona and Paul Jimenez.

"We’re contributing in our own way. What we have to offer is our art so it feels really sweet to be able to do just what we do and for people to really enjoy it because that’s what it’s for. It’s for the public," said Ditona.

The San Diego natives started ground floor murals after they were laid off during the recession.

As they gained momentum, they kicked off their Padres initiative.

The two latest murals are the San Diegoose in Chula Vista and the Joe Musgrove mural in the Gaslamp Quarter.

"It was really exciting to paint this. People were walking by all day taking pictures [and] asking when are you going to be finished so I can come back and see the final product. The energy was definitely here downtown, especially so close to Petco Park,“ said Ditona.

It’s history that will long outlive this moment.