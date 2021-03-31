Padres unveil changes to fan experience

More than 550 days have passed since San Diegans last watched their Padres in person at Petco Park, and those who attend games this year will have a new kind of ballpark experience.

The Padres are only allowed 20 percent capacity for their home games, which translates to about 10 thousand fans in the stands.

"We couldn't be more excited to have our fans back with us, especially given the excitement around this team and the possibilities of what this team can accomplish this season," Padres CEO Erik Greupner said.

On Monday, the team held a walk-through, demonstrating the new procedures for going to games in person. Fans will be grouped in pods of six seats, socially distanced by at least six feet. They'll have to wear masks unless they are actively eating or drinking at their seat.

Concession ordering will be done through a mobile app, with delivery or pick-up at specified locations in the stadium. Padres fans can no longer bring in outside food, except for one 32 ounce sealed bottle of water. For children, they can bring in milk or a small juice pouch.

The Padres also instituted a no-bag policy, with the exception four-inch by six-inch fanny packs or clutches.

"We don't have full capacity yet, but our continued diligence when it comes to following the public health order and getting vaccinated is how we can fill Petco Park once again and to do it safely," Mayor Todd Gloria said.

The Padres could increase capacity if San Diego County enters the Orange Tier. Greupner also floated the idea of a higher capacity section for those with proof of vaccination, or who have tested negative for Covid 72 hours before gametime.