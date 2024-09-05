Padres Players Shop with Monarch School Students

For more than 10 years the Padres have teamed up with the Monarch School to give kids a special back to school shopping spree. Where it wasn't just about what's in the carts but it's about the experience.

More than a hundred kids from Monarch School were welcomed to a Walmart in style.

Crowds of people cheering them on giving then high-fives.

One of the most noticeable faces, Jackson Merrill, the Padres Star Center Fielder.

While he’s known for his explosive plays on the baseball field, on Wednesday morning he was simply a buddy to a student, pushing around the cart as he shopped.

Merill says, “I just want everybody to see I’m just a normal human I care about the community. I care about the outside world. Obviously I show a lot of energy on the field, but that’s the same way for me off the field. I’m trying to be the same person and help out as much as possible.”

The task kicking out back to school outfit essentials, which means a lot for Monarch students, as many of their families are unhoused.

Afira DeVries, the CEO of the Monarch School says, “It offers them a little bit of opportunity for that moment of dignity to start the new year off right. It’s a moment that a lot of unhoused families don’t get to experience.”

There were smiles on their faces as thy went up and down the aisles looking for what they wanted, getting the royal treatment, and getting some pointers from Padres fan favorites like Hall of Famer, Trevor Hoffman.

And as each student checked out with bags in hand, they left with an experience that they’ll remember forever.

Padres CEO Erik Greupner says, “They know that they matter, that their future matters, and what they do in school is the single best way they can break that cycle.”

