'Padres Pedal the Cause' returns to Petco raising funds for cancer research

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands of cyclists pedaled for a good cause on Sunday morning starting at Petco Park.

It was the return of Padres Pedal the Cause, an annual fundraiser for cancer research. The event is hosted by Curebound in partnership with the San Diego Padres.

More than 4,000 people gathered to cycle, spin, run, or walk. Since its launch locally in 2013, the event has raised over $21 million, benefiting cancer survivors within the community.

Jonathan Schwartz, a father of a young cancer survivor, said "100% of the donations go towards collaborative research right here in San Diego. It is literally saving lives. She is living proof of it."

Every dollar raised from this event supports collaborative cancer research between Curebound’s six institutional partners: Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, Salk Institute, Sanford Burnham Prebys, Rady Children’s Hospital, La Jolla Institute for Immunology, and Scripps Research.

