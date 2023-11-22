Padres hire Mike Shildt as their new manager

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — The Padres have hired Mike Shildt as their new manager. Shildt joined the organization in 2022, and now becomes the 23rd manager in team history.

"It's a fantastic group of young men with clear talent, and ultimately what we are here to do is win," says Shildt.

General Manager A.J. Preller interviewed a number of candidates over the last few weeks, but in the end, chose Shildt as the new manager. Preller says the fact Shildt has been in the organization the last two years played a big part in his decision.

"We have a team that we feel really confident in. it's a team that can win a lot of games and play in the playoffs next year. Not having to get Mike up to speed on where we are was important. What this group of players is capable of doing, Mike already knows this because he has seen it the last couple of years, and that was definitely a factor for us."

While Shildt has been with the Padres since 2022, he managed the St. Louis Cardinals for three years where he compiled a 252 - 199 record. In 2019 he was name the National League Manager of the Year.

"I was raised by a lot of very capable and quality hall of fame baseball people that served me well when i was there and you know clearly i have done that and I'm a better version of myself and excited about the opportunity now."

Shidlt reflected on the recent passing of team owner Peter Seidler, and says how fortunate he was to be able to create a relationship with Seidler.

"I'm going to be a big part in helping to carry Peter's vision for the San Diego Padres moving forward. For us, ultimately winning a first world championship for the San Diego Padres and the city of San Diego."