Padres Fever foods popping up around town

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As the Padres continue their post-season journey some local restaurants are playing into the hype. Padres-themed foods are popping up around town.

Customers can now order a cup of coffee with a little Padres spirit at Donut Bar San Diego.

“For our Padres donut, I have our signature yeast donut with house-made chocolate fudge with a really cool padres logo right on top of it,” says Chef Santiago Campo. “Then I also have the city connect version.”

Chef Santiago says the five-inch pastries have been a home run with fans, and it’s been fun to help San Diego celebrate the team.

“We have needed this in San Diego for so long,” says Campo. “It’s just amazing the energy that all of San Diego has.”

As the Padres gear up to take on Philadelphia in today’s game Puesto is showing fans the west coast has something better than the Philly cheesesteak. It’s called the “Cali Taco.”

“First off it's a taco, bite-size, you can definitely hold it. The filet mignon is definitely a way better meat,” says Chef Martin Orihuela. “Nothing compares to the crispy cheese.”

The taco is garnished with fresh guacamole, salsa, cream sauce, and potato chips

Puesto says if you purchase a taco a portion of the funds will be donated to The Padres Foundation to help kids throughout the community.