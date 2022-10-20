Padres fans embrace the goose

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "I think the goose is loose," said a Padre fan wearing a goose shirt.

"Oh I love the goose. I ordered t-shirts that say we goosed," another fan said.

Every Padres fan we spoke to downtown Wednesday knew about the goose, but there were some exceptions.

"I have no idea what that is," said a Phillies fan.

"That's a Dodger thing and has nothing to do with us," added another Phillies fan.

It all started when a wild goose landed on the field during the Padres-Dodgers game last week in LA.

"That was crazy. Then the next game, there were gooses on the placards and stuff, that was pretty cool," said a Padres fan.

The players and fans have embraced the bird as a sign of good luck. Now goose gear is being sold online and across San Diego.

Fans flocked to a family selling t-shirts in a parking garage. They own a print shop in El Cajon.

"It kind of goes with Rich Goose Gossage from back in 1984. He was a power pitcher. We are a power team so we got this one," said the print shop owner.

The goose theme extended several blocks from the stadium. One man was giving away coffee from Wild Goose Coffee Roasting.

"He has been the wild goose for 10 years. The goose landed in Dodger field and we were like hey it's the goose," said the guy handing out coffee.

But some fans we spoke with say they are focusing on the Friars and hoped the goose would fly the coop.

"Keep it in LA please. If that is our good luck charm I don't care whatever," said a Padres fan.