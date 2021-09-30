Padres fan accomplishes her quest of seeing games in all 30 MLB stadiums

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Padres season ticket holder Heather Cooper says she wasn't much of an athlete growing up, but she always had a love of going to baseball games.

"As a kid I grew up watching my dad play softball, so when I got into my working years, I actually started two softball teams at the jobs I was working. From that experience I loved the atmosphere of being at a ballgame."

So one day she put a plan together combining her love of travel, with her love for baseball. Equipped with her Padres shoes in her feet, she set out to catch a game at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums.

"I was in New York for work and decided, hey, Boston is a short bus ride away, and Philly is a short bus ride away, and there are two stadiums here in New York, so that is when the quest actually started."

Her stadium quest began 4 years ago. She looked at a map, checked team schedules, and she was off on her baseball adventure.

"I saw when I could make it work with my work schedule, and got on a flight, bus, or train. Really any mode of transportation you could think of to get to this goal."

There is a lot to see when you visit 30 Major League Baseball stadiums. Heather says some were better than others, but she did have a favorite.

"I would have to say that Petco Park is my favorite, but if I had to choose one outside of Petco, I would say PNC park in Pittsburgh."

Heather had the chance to see the Padres a number of times on her quest, including this year when they were in Washington. She calls that her most memorable stadium visit.

"I was out in D.C. watching the Padres play, and I was fortunate enough to be at the game where we won 24 to 8. Jake Cronenworth hit for the cycle in that game. Unfortunately, on the other side, I was there the next day when the shooting occurred."

She finished her 30 stadium quest this year in St. Louis. Looking back at her adventure, she would tell people to find a passion and make time for it.

"I think a lot of the times these days we are so caught up in the grind where you don't find time for things that you love. So this has been a great escape for me to put my two passions together."