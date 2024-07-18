Padres CEO reflects on Petco Park's major milestones

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This week, ABC 10News highlights landmarks around the county celebrating important milestones. One of the most iconic spots is Petco Park, the Home of the San Diego Padres, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this past April.

Over the last two decades, there hasn’t been a shortage of memorable moments at Petco Park, from unbelievable Padres wins to amazing concerts.

It supported the vision of bringing more than baseball to Downtown San Diego. Under this public-private partnership between the Padres and the City, the Friars got a brand new $400 million ballpark, and the team promised residents they’d bring in special events for the community.

ABC 10News spoke with Padres CEO Erik Greupner, looking back at what Petco Park has brought to the City.

"For the last 20 years, it's transformed not only Downtown San Diego but our region," Greupner said. "There's not been many private, public ventures that have been as successful as Petco Park. And it's been everything it's been promised to be.”

To continue to do so, the Padres have had to keep up with the park's appearance and offerings. Its latest upgrade was the transformation of Gallagher Square and finding a special way to honor Mr. Padre Tony Gwynn.

“We've learned a lot over the last 19 years about how that space could function not just for Padres fans during games or concert attendees but for the community at large," Greupner said. "It is open to the public when it's not being used during Padres games or concerts.”

Surrounding neighborhoods could feel the success of Petco Park.

"The economic impact as measured within the last 20 years has been enormous," Greupner said. "We've put a lot of San Diegans to work in good living wage jobs. We've kept small business community in the ballpark district as vibrant other parts of downtown haven't experienced that type of continuity as far as small businesses.”

As for what’s ahead over the next 20 years, Greupner says the mentality will remain the same bringing more than just baseball to San Diego.

"I do believe we’re laying the groundwork to keeping this amazing ballpark that can stand the test of time," Greupner said.

