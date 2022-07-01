SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — From play ball, to high fives, and home run bat flips, Naval Amphibious Base Coronado played host to the Padres annual alumni softball game,

as former Friars teamed up with members of Special Naval Warfare showing off their best softball skills. The game celebrated the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Navy SEAL Teams.

"It's an opportunity to say thank you to the men and women that serve our country," says former Padres pitcher Trevor Hoffman. "It's great to be able to come together and play a little softball."

"It's great any time you can give something back to your service members and the men and women that fight for our freedom. To come out and have the opportunity to do something like this it's special," says former Padres pitcher Andy Ashby.

This year is the 7th annual Padres alumni game. However, the format was changed from years past. Instead of Padres alums versus Navy, each team had a mix of Padres alums and Naval Special Warfare personnel.

"We get to blend the retired alumni, old crotchety players, with real athletes and by doing so we don't get exposed as bad."

Former Padres broadcaster and major league pitcher Rick Sutcliffe jumped at the chance to play in the event.

"These are all of our heroes because what they do on a daily basis in unbelievable. It's just an honor to come out here one day out of the year, and have a lot of fun with them."

For military members, the game is a chance for them to show off their softball skills in front of former major league players.

"All in all it was nerve wracking," says Lt. Zack Reed. "But once the Padres alums got here, and we saw how laid back and friendly they were, it made us relax a little."

It was a great day of softball, and a lot of fun for everyone. In the end, the Brown team beat the Beige team 18 to 10.

