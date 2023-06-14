Packages of fentanyl, meth found hidden in car at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Officers found fentanyl pills and methamphetamine hidden in a car’s dashboard, center console, and spare tire during an inspection this week at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, Customs and Border Protection officials said.

On June 12, at around 9:30 p.m., CBP officers stopped a vehicle for an enforcement inspection and made contact with the car’s 23-year-old female driver.

During the inspection, officers “noticed plastic wrapped packages in the spare tire compartment.” They then had the vehicle undergo a secondary inspection.

In the next round of examination, officers found 109 packages hidden in different areas of the vehicle. The packages were determined to be 25.26 pounds of fentanyl pills and 68.60 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to CBP officials, the estimated street value of the drugs seized is $838,520.

The driver, who was not identified, was detained in connection with the alleged smuggling attempt and her car was seized, officials said.

Homeland Security took the woman into custody.