Pacific Surfliner to improve safety, suicide prevention signage after collision

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Neda Mousavi was taking the Pacific Surfliner to Old Town when the train suddenly stopped at Carlsbad Village.

“We didn’t really know what was happening, but they weren’t allowing anyone to leave,” Mousavi said.

The Sheriff’s Department says the train collided with a man at around 12:30. Paramedics tried to save him, but he did not survive. Mousavi says the train stayed there for the next three hours while officers investigated the scene. The Sheriff’s Department says it can't yet provide details about the man’s death.

“It was very sad and unfortunate," Mousavi said.

This is the fourth death on San Diego County tracks in four days. The Sheriff’s Department says two men were hit by Coaster trains in Sorrento Valley on Jan. 11. A third was hit by a BNSF freight train on Jan. 13.

“I really hope they have some kind of safety precaution involved and enforced,”Mousavi said.

LOSSAN manages the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service. A representative says they will improve signage along the railroad where these incidents are common.

This includes safety advertisements and suicide prevention posters. She says they’ll work with volunteers to support homeless populations near the railroad. They'll start with new digital ads this month.