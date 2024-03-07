Pacific Surfliner resumes limited service from San Diego to LA

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Pacific Surfliner announced it is resuming limited operations after its prior closure due to landslide issues.

Two morning trains and two evening teams are now operating from San Diego to San Clemente.

Ramona Apker, a commuter heading to Los Angeles from Oceanside, said she would prefer to use one mode of transportation for her commute instead.

"We have a lot of rain. It has made it difficult for people to get around," Apker said.

During off-peak hours, there is a free connecting bus.

"I do not like LA traffic. I would rather take the bus than drive. I don't mind the bus, no stress at all," Apker added.

Apker hopes her return trip will be even less stressful, even with the rain.

"Monday, I come back. Hopefully I can stay on one mode of transportation. That would be nice," she added.