Pacific Surfliner, Coaster, and Metrolink trains canceled Saturday and Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — No rail service will be offered between San Diego and Los Angeles this weekend.

All trains along the LOSSAN corridor between San Diego and San Luis Obisbo are canceled this Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11 and 12, to complete critical infrastructure projects, according to Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner’s travel advisory.

The Surfliner, North County Transit District’s Coaster, Metrolink’s Orange County Line, Ventura County Line, and Inland Empire-Orange County lines will all be canceled on both days, and no alternate transportation is being provided.

“The closure is part of a coordinated effort by the host railroads along the LOSSAN corridor to complete critical track infrastructure projects, while reducing the overall impact on riders,” the travel advisory said.

Those projects include tunnel and bridge work in Ventura, surveying in Orange County for the Coastal Rail Resiliency study, and in San Diego, critical bluff stabilization efforts in Del Mar.

SANDAG says this is Phase 5 of an effort that has been ongoing since 2003, with this project adding more support columns and new retaining walls for a cost of $88 million.

Residents in the area can expect loud equipment noise and worksite lights along with traffic and parking impacts on 8th Street in Del Mar.

SANDAG is eventually planning to move this railway off the bluffs entirely, a project that has already received $300 million in state funding to complete environmental documents and advance engineering.

The likely solution will be a tunnel beneath Del Mar that would allow for faster travel and the long-term security of the corridor.

SANDAG Proposed LOSSAN rail realignment alternatives

Service is expected to return to normal for all trains operating on the LOSSAN corridor Monday, Jan 13 .