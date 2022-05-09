Pacific Beach resident held at gunpoint in home invasion robbery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two men suspected of forcing their way into a Pacific Beach home and robbing a resident at gunpoint were arrested in Carlsbad during a traffic stop, San Diego Police said.

At around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, SDPD officers were called to the 4100 block of Jewell Street in response to a reported robbery.

According to police, two men went to the home and when the victim opened the door, the two men pushed their way inside.

Police said one of the men held the victim at gunpoint while the other searched the other home. The suspected robbers fled with cash and the victim’s cell phone, according to police.

A witness provided a description of the suspected getaway car and told officers which direction the car left the area.

ABC 10News learned officers were able to track the victim's stolen phone, and the car was eventually spotted heading northbound on Interstate 5 in the Carlsbad area.

Officers initiated a traffic stop at Palomar Airport Road and two men were arrested after the victim, who was brought to the scene, identified them.

A third person was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Police recovered the victim’s property and a handgun, SDPD officials said.