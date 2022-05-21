Pacific Beach Pier shop closing after steep rent raise

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - Crystal Pier Bait and Tackle sits at the end of the Pacific Beach pier and has been a staple in the community since opening 13 years ago. The shop sells beach-themed trinkets and rents out fishing gear.

Pam Taylor runs the business and said her favorite part is getting to know the kids, both locals and tourists.

“My favorite part of the shop is seeing the smile of the kid coming down with the smile on their face of catching their first fish. There’s just nothing like it. It’s a memory they’re going to forget their whole life. And to be a part of that is so special,” she said with tears in her eyes.

But her business is now closing, although it's not her choice. Pam said after confusion with her lease, the city of San Diego said her monthly payment would either go up to $1,000 a month or she would have to be out in 15 days. That hike is too much for her.

“I’m going to break a lot of people’s hearts, my own included, by having to close up,” she said.

She said she wished the city gave her more notice, adding that she’s closing before the busy summer months when she usually makes the most money.

The end of her business is emotional because of her family’s past as well. Her son, James, initially opened the business 13 years ago. He took his life in 2017 and she took over ownership, so the shop is her connection to him.

“This is all for him. It’s his legacy,” she said, adding that “it’s really the same grief all over again. It’s like losing my son all over again, it really is because this is what he left.”

Despite the sudden ending, she said she’ll find ways to stay positive.

“Life goes on. I’ll be fine. They can’t bring me down. They can break my heart but they can’t bring me down. It’s terrible.”

Her final day in business is May 31. She already purchased her summer supply so she’s hoping to sell as much as she can before shutting her doors for good.