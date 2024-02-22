Pacific Beach community rallies to help fire victim

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Cedric Ndondo-Lay woke up to a dozen missed calls from his roommate on Tuesday morning. When he rushed over to their Pacific Beach two-bedroom apartment, the fire department was urgently working to put out flames.

“I’m just sad…this place is my safe haven,” said Cedric.

Cedric is a recent SDSU graduate. Both he and his roommate lost everything in the fire.

“It’s like scorched earth…it’s in bad bad shape,” he said.

He showed 10News the extensive damage to their property on Wednesday afternoon.

Cedric shared he works at Mission Bay High School and also at Moonshine Beach in Pacific Beach.

Over the last 24 hours, he says there’s been an outpouring of support from the community. A GoFundMe has been startedto help him get back on his feet to replace essential items.

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do…I’m just glad everyone made it out,” he said.

According to Cedric, the fire department hasn’t shared what started the fire. 10News has reached out to SDFD for the latest on the investigation.