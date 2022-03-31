Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pacific Beach apartment complex evacuated after fire

san_diego_fire_truck_city.jpg
KGTV
san_diego_fire_truck_city.jpg
Posted at 10:23 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 01:25:16-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An apartment complex in Pacific Beach was evacuated after a fire broke out on the second floor Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The San Diego Fire Department responded just before 9:30 p.m. to 1800 block of Diamond Street, south of Kate Sessions Park.

The fire started in a fireplace that traveled through walls from the second floor to the third floor, and then to the roof, according to SDFD.

Smoke was seen billowing from the roof when firefighters arrived. The three-story complex was evacuated but it's unclear how many residents were inside.

No injuries have been reported so far.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader today!