Pacific Beach apartment complex evacuated after fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An apartment complex in Pacific Beach was evacuated after a fire broke out on the second floor Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The San Diego Fire Department responded just before 9:30 p.m. to 1800 block of Diamond Street, south of Kate Sessions Park.

The fire started in a fireplace that traveled through walls from the second floor to the third floor, and then to the roof, according to SDFD.

Smoke was seen billowing from the roof when firefighters arrived. The three-story complex was evacuated but it's unclear how many residents were inside.

No injuries have been reported so far.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.