Over-the-Line tournament returns to Fiesta Island after pandemic cancellation in 2020

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The OMBAC Over-the-Line tournament, which is held annually on the second and third weekends of July, is a San Diego tradition. The beach softball game dates back to the 1950's but was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was just the second time in the tournament's 68-year history the event didn't take place.

"I think missing out on over-the-line was just an example of what 2020 was.," says OTL player and OMBAC member Jeff Briggs.

But as things begin to open up, and we get back to normalcy, it means good news for the OTL community. Last week OMBAC was given the go-ahead to hold the world championships on Fiesta Island next month. Only this year it won't be the traditional two-weekend event.

"The plan this year is to have a three-day tournament starting on a Friday. It will be played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the third weekend of July. Most of the divisions will play, there will be RV parking, and you can still bring your beer out to the island."

However, because of the short notice, the number of teams playing will be condensed. In normal years, the number of teams signed up to play has been close to 1200. This year the number will be drastically reduced.

"I think they are going to limit it to about 500 teams, and the last I heard there were about 350 to 360 already signed up. If you want to play, I would encourage you to go to the OMBAC webpage and sign up.

Over-The-Line on Fiesta Island is a big part of San Diego. There is no better sound in mid-July than the sound of the bat hitting the orange ball.

"The World Championship of Over-the-Line is to San Diego what Mardi Gras is to New Orleans."