'Over the Line' softball tournament celebrates 70 years in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Every year for the last 70 years, thousands have come together to compete in the ‘Over the Line’ softball tournament.

“There's something different about it being at Fiesta Island when it’s set up for Over the Line,” said Tom Doyle, Marketing Chair for Old Mission Beach Athletic Club.

It’s organized by the Old Mission Beach Athletic Club. The goal: is to hit a softball over a line on the sand a few yards away.

“I play softball, but I would give up softball if this was a legit thing because I'd rather play this, hands down,” said Desi Ray Salas, a competitor.

I took a swing at it, and trust me, it’s harder than it looks. Legend has it a group of guys invented this game while waiting for volleyball courts in South Mission.

“It was the simplest thing these guys wanted to do to kill time," Doyle said. "Before they knew it, more people were walking up and saying, ‘Hey, how do you do this? What’s this game all about?’"

This year, more than 700 teams competed, with members from all over the country.

“We’re staying out here," said Eric Svenson, a competitor. "Everybody’s camping; you can’t beat camping on the beach the whole weekend.”

Many keep coming back after years of participating.

“Christmas in July, as everyone’s called it," one competitor said. "It’s all about tradition out here. It's my favorite time of the year coming out here.”