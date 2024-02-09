Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Outages leave thousands of SDG&E customers in city, parts of North County without service

sdge-poles.jpg
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jonathan Horn
Electric poles in University Heights
sdge-poles.jpg
Posted at 7:14 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 10:15:04-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Overnight power outages left thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the city and parts of North County without service Friday. 

According to SDG&E’s Outage Map, power went out in the following communities: 

  • Encinitas/Cardiff/Olivenhain (power outage reported Friday at 6:10 a.m.)
  • Normal Heights (power outage reported late Thursday night)
  • North Park (power outage reported late Thursday night)
  • University Heights (power outage reported late Thursday night)

In the San Diego communities, SDG&E noted crews were working to repair equipment; power was expected to return for customers at 12 p.m.
For the Encinitas/Cardiff/Olivenhain outage, the cause was not determined but service was expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!