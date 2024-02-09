Outages leave thousands of SDG&E customers in city, parts of North County without service

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Overnight power outages left thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the city and parts of North County without service Friday.

According to SDG&E’s Outage Map, power went out in the following communities:



Encinitas/Cardiff/Olivenhain (power outage reported Friday at 6:10 a.m.)

Normal Heights (power outage reported late Thursday night)

North Park (power outage reported late Thursday night)

University Heights (power outage reported late Thursday night)

In the San Diego communities, SDG&E noted crews were working to repair equipment; power was expected to return for customers at 12 p.m.

For the Encinitas/Cardiff/Olivenhain outage, the cause was not determined but service was expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m.