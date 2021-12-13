Outage leaves thousands in parts of San Diego County without power

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A power outage Monday morning left thousands of San Diegans in parts of North County without service, San Diego Gas & Electric reported.

Just before 8:50 a.m., SDG&E stated an unplanned outage affected at least 18,000 customers in areas such as Del Mar, Sorrento Valley, University City, Solana Beach, Rancho Penasquitos, and Rancho Bernardo.

A spokesperson for the utility told ABC 10News an issue at a substation in Del Mar may have been led to the outage and crews were trying to assess the problem.

SDG&E said they were unsure when power would be restored to all affected customers.

Updates on power outages can be found at https://www.sdge.com/residential/customer-service/outage-center/outage-map.