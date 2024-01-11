Outages leave thousands in East County without power

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the East County were without service Thursday morning due to unplanned power outages.

SDG&E’s Outage Map indicated the communities of Borrego Springs and Julian were affected by outages.

As of 8:45 a.m., just over 2,700 customers in Borrego Springs/Shelter Valley/Canebrake did not have service.

According to the Outage Map, 118 customers in Julian/Santa Ysabel/Morettis were without power.

For customers in the Borrego Springs area, the estimated time of power restoration varied from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

In Julian, power was expected to be back on by 10 a.m.

Visit SDG&E’s Outage Map for the latest information.