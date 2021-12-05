Online versus In-Store: Pandemic impact on holiday shopping in 2021

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — The coronavirus pandemic has shifted a lot on how society does things and in 2020, many people turned to online shopping for Christmas gifts.

For some, that trend is here to stay.

"Most of it's been online because there's not a lot of merchandise in the stores from my experience," said Jennifer Jones.

Still, people have not abandoned in-store shopping altogether. Lyn Zanders says she also likes to shop small and local.

"That's why I'm here in downtown Encinitas… little stores, going in and going out. No crowds" said Zanders.

As shoppers scour shelves for the perfect gift, retailers hope they have enough in stock. Dana Gagnon is the owner of Hart and Honey, a home decor shop that opened last week.

Gagbib says she is still waiting on half of her inventory due to shipment issues.

"It's just kind of been a whirlwind. lots of foot traffic," said Gagnon.

"I'm just hopeful that it will all come in in time and as I need it."

Gagnon also says she has heard other businesses have stocked up in preparation for the disruption.

Despite the delay and the new omicron variant, Gagnon is confident this holiday season will be good for business.

"Everyone is out, you know, and shopping and just exploring and I feel very optimistic."

