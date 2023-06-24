Watch Now
One Year Later: Anchor Kimberly Hunt reports on overturn of Roe v. Wade

ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt was in the Waterfront Park community reporting on the approaching anniversary of Roe V. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court.
Posted at 6:21 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 21:21:56-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt was in the Waterfront Park community reporting on the approaching anniversary of Roe V. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court.

Saturday, June 24 marks one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe Versus Wade.

The Dobbs decision changed the landscape related to abortion rights and is still top of mind for many across the United States.

While California is still considered a safe haven for abortion rights, it didn't stop many here from underscoring the significance of that decision nationwide.

San Diegans made their voices heard when that decision came down last year.

Watch the video above for more details.

