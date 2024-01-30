One week after storm, local resident says 'it is in her heart to keep helping' her neighbors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was the first time Jackie Marshall has seen her neighbor since a creek in Mountain View overflowed onto their block.

First responders rescued her neighbor, after Marshall ran to help her.

"It's in my heart. If I can help, I will help. I don’t want to see anyone hurting," said Marshall.

For the last week she has been walking up and down 42nd street. Marshall says the biggest need right now is temporary housing, especially with another storm expected Thursday.

"We are really afraid of what is going to happen on Thursday. People need a hotel. People are staying in hotels and are paying out of their pockets," she added.

Marshall is also trying to help her neighbors fill out the city’s online storm damage survey.

"A lot of these people are hesitant over here. They don’t know how to fill the form out. They don’t know how to use a computer. If we had someone with a computer down here filling out the form that would be nice," she added.

Marshall says when it comes to the creek next to her house, there has been a lot of progress. Still she says she will be leaving her house if there is another storm.